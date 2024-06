President of the Performance Racing Network, Doug Rice joins The Sportsline to talk 2024 NASCAR season at the midway point, including his thoughts on Ryan Blaney snapping his winless streak with a win at Iowa, on Martin Truex Jr. announcing his retirement from full-time racing at the end of the season, and if former champions currently sitting on the playoff bubble (Kyle Busch and Joey Logano) will miss the Cup Series post-season.