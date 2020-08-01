Downtown Day of Play Feb. 5

The City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative, and local partners invite the Lynchburg community to enjoy a free day of play at the Downtown YMCA on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Kids will engage in fun physical activity including a hip hop fusion class, a safety around water swim lesson, and a basketball workshop. Those who participate in all three events will be entered to win a prize package. Each participant will receive a giveaway, and a free meal will be provided. Transportation is available as well.

The event is free and open to the community. Those interested in participating can register here: https://ymcacva.wufoo.com/forms/p1rl0g7t148zmkf/.

Nat Marshall, one of the event’s organizers, is available for interviews this week and next to share more details about the First Annual Downtown Day of Play.



What: First Annual Downtown Day of Play

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m. Who: Students in Kindergarten through 8th Grade

Where: Downtown YMCA at 1315 Church Street





