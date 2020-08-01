Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Tour Dec. 10th

You’re invited! This event features beautiful historic churches in downtown Lynchburg. The walking tour includes Jackson Street UMC, Holy Cross Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Court Street UMC, First Unitarian Church of Lynchburg, First Baptist/ Church of the Good Shepherd, & Diamond Hill Baptist Church. What to expect? Fun-fellowship- and musical presentations! Join us on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The following is the concert schedule for the seven historic congregations that will be open for a 15-minute holiday concert performance:

Jackson Street United Methodist Church, 901 Jackson St. 10:00 am – Christmas carols

Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay St. 10:30 am – The Simbang Gabi choir singing Filipino mass songs and Christmas carols

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 605 Clay St.11 am – Organist Sumner Jenkins – Celebrating 200th Anniversary of St. Paul’s

Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St 11:30 am – Organist Gary Lowe

First Unitarian Church, 818 Court St. 12 pm – Pianist Emily Chua playing light holiday jazz

First Baptist Church/Church of the Good Shepherd, 1100 Court St.12:30 pm – Songs from the Advent season on variety of instruments including hammer dulcimer and piano

Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. 1pm Mass Choir celebrating 150th Anniversary of DHBC

Special guest will be Temple Agudath Sholom at First Unitarian Church.

*This is a free event and open to the public with donations to Interfaith Outreach Association as a gift.