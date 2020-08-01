Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Tour Dec. 10th

You’re invited! This event features beautiful historic churches in downtown Lynchburg. The walking tour includes Jackson Street UMC, Holy Cross Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Court Street UMC, First Unitarian Church of Lynchburg, First Baptist/ Church of the Good Shepherd, & Diamond Hill Baptist Church. What to expect? Fun-fellowship- and musical presentations! Join us on Saturday, December 10, 2022. 

The following is the concert schedule for the seven historic congregations that will be open for a 15-minute holiday concert performance:

Special guest will be Temple Agudath Sholom at First Unitarian Church.

*This is a free event and open to the public with donations to Interfaith Outreach Association as a gift. 