Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Tour Dec. 9

7th Annual Walter M. Fore, Jr.

Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Open House



Looking for something fun to do this holiday season in downtown Lynchburg? Join us on Saturday, December 9 for Interfaith Outreach Association’s 7th Annual Walter M. Fore, Jr. Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Open House. This year’s event is FREE and open to the public. Donations by concertgoers to Interfaith Outreach Association will be appreciated.



The following is the concert schedule for the seven historic congregations that will be open for a 15-minute holiday concert performance:

Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. 10 am DHBC Mass Choir in celebration of the Glory of God

Jackson Street United Methodist Church, 901 Jackson St. 10:30 am- Soloist Ronnie Shoultz sings Christmas songs

Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay St. 11:00 am The Simbang Gabi Choir singing Filipino mass songs and Christmas carols

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 605 Clay St.11;30 am Organist and Choirmaster Sumner Jenkins presents music of Advent and Christmas on St. Paul’s Schantz organ

Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court St. 12 noon CSBC Senior Choir and Organist present Christmas music

Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St 12:30 am- Organist Gary Lowe, Minister of Music and Violinist Yergeniy Dovgalyuk, Worship Leader Julia Pearl

First Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 818 Court St. 1 pm- Pianist Emily Chua playing light holiday jazz



Special guest will be Temple Agudath Sholom at First Unitarian Universalist Congregation.



All 7 churches are within a 5-block area of downtown Lynchburg. For more information, please visit our Facebook, Instagram page or our website at www.interfaithoutreach.org.