Celebrate Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant Week: Jan. 20-29

Lynchburg, VA — Though the holidays are over, local restaurants are coming together to

give Lynchburg something wonderful to celebrate: Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant

Week! With special deals and prix fixe menus, visitors will want to try the many unique

offerings during the nine-day event, January 20-29.

“Restaurant weeks produce a lot of synergy in the community. This one centers on

Downtown Lynchburg and shows the unity we have in wanting to invite people to come

down and experience all we have to offer,” said Alex Richardson, chef, and owner of RA

Bistro and Cinn City. “There are so many unique offerings — you can’t go wrong no

matter what restaurant you choose!”

Downtown Lynchburg has dozens of local restaurants with a host of flavors and

themes. Restaurant Week invites everyone in Central Virginia to break out of their winter

doldrums and have fun with friends and family.

Mike Nevarez, of Parry Restaurant Group, looks forward to seeing new patrons and

familiar regulars at his group’s restaurants: Skyline, William & Henry, My Dog Duke’s

Diner, El Jefe, and Bootleggers.

“We’re excited because we want to have more people come downtown who possibly

haven’t been to our restaurants. We want them to see what our restaurants are about

while being able to give back to the community,” said Nevarez.

Another great reason to visit during Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant Week? A portion

of the sales will go to support nonprofits that feed and support our community.

Get details on the many participating restaurants and see their menus at

downtownlynchburgrestaurantweek.com. Make memories with your loved ones over a

delicious meal, all while investing in our community.