Dr. Atul Gupta and Dr. Martin Day Talk About Vote to Close T.C. Miller and Sandusky Elementary Schools

Lynchburg City School Board Chair and Vice Chair, Dr. Atul Gupta and Dr. Martin Day, join Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the vote at last night’s school board meeting to close T.C. Miller and Sandusky Elementary Schools, sticking to one of the MTG proposals, citizens feeling they were caught off guard by Sandusky being chosen to be closed, what the savings of this plan is going to be, their thoughts on a proposed referendum to be put on the ballot for voters by school board member Farid Jalil, and more.