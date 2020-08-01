Dr. Avula: Be patient, more vaccines are coming

Dr. Danny Avula, who’s in charge of Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution, says Virginia has improved the way it is administering the vaccine – but is hindered because it’s only receiving 120-thousand doses per week. That amounts to just over 3-thousand doses per week for Central Virginia right now. Dr. Avula says be patient:
We asked Dr. Avula if people who have already had COVID still need the vaccine:
Right now Virginia is still vaccinating people in the 1A and 1B categories – about half of the state’s population.