Dr. Clay Stanley Talks Back To School For Campbell County

Superintendent of Campbell County Public Schools, Dr. Clay Stanley, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about this being his first year as Superintendent, how he got into the position, what does enrollment look like in Campbell County this year, are there any new safety measures in place, career and technical education, staff shortages in the county with teachers and bus drivers, providing students with devices like laptops and iPads, has Campbell County Schools adopted Governor Youngkin’s Model Policies, and more.