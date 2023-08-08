Dr. Crystal Edwards and Dr. Atul Gupta Talk

Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Crystal Edwards, and School Board Chairman, Dr. Atul Gupta, join Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the changes coming to the discipline policy this school year, changes to the dress code, the finance and facility committee, the restructuring of elementary schools, what the different options are, what option seems to be leading the pack, can the schools run efficiently under one of the new plans, is the criticism on how they’ve spent and managed money from the public appropriate, and more.