Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Crystal Edwards, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the vote from the Lynchburg City School Board to close Sandusky and T.C. Miller Elementary Schools, what control does Lynchburg City Council have in this situation and what would happen if they do not give LCS the $15M, potential rezoning, does she think that this is going to be the final decision, is faculty going to be let go due to these closings, and more.