Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about why the LCS School Board lowered the amount of money they are asking for from Lynchburg City Council, how did we get to this deficit, is there a plan to manage enrollment, is LCS top heavy with administrators, is the plan to close T.C. Miller and renovate William Bass going to move forward, the fight at Heritage High School and the Vice Mayor’s callout, and more.