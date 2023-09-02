Dr. Derrick Brown Talks Restorative Suspension Center and Student Mental Health

Lynchburg City Schools’ Director of Student Services, Dr. Derrick Brown, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the Restorative Suspension Center, what suspensions would and would not send a student to the RSC, deciding on when to take students out of the classroom, what is going on with the students in regards to actions towards teachers and mental health, receiving a grant for student mental health, bringing in more behavior coaches, the lockdown at E.C. Glass High School, and more.