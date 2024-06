University of Lynchburg Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Jeremy Welsh, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the cuts to 17 undergraduate and graduate programs as well as faculty and staff, why those decisions were made, are they worried about the financial future of the school, will the University’s accreditation status, how the university decided to handle letting people go, are they still a liberal arts school, is the University of Lynchburg sustainable, and more.