Lynchburg City School Board Chair, Dr. Atul Gupta, and Vice Chair, Dr. Martin Day, join Mari and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about what happened at the specially called School Board Meeting last night, who’s decision is it to close the schools?, what would happen if City Council didn’t allocate funds, parents feeling like they were blindsided, closing two schools not being what is going to bridge the $7M budget gap, what’s next for coming up with a plan, and more.