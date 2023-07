University of Lynchburg Environmental Science Professor, Dr. Tom Shahady, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the storms in the Lynchburg area over the last couple of days, is it just global warming at work or is it something more, College Dam, how much are we being effected by the heat dome that is covering the southern part of the US, will the heat dome cause more intensive storms, how is technology going to keep up with this issue, and much more.