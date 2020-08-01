Driver seriously injured in wreck on Rte. 460

At 1:24 p.m. this afternoon (March 31), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 (Lynchburg Hwy).

A 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling east in the right lane when it traveled into the left lane and across the median. It then crossed the westbound traffic lanes and ran off the side of the road. It struck a ditch and an embankment and overturned in a nearby creek.

The driver was transported to Lynchburg Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

This is all the information we have at this time.