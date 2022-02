Dwayne Yancey of Cardinal News joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the Masks in Schools vote and what Governor Youngkin can do in Southwest Virginia including state funding for school construction, revenue from potential Washington Commanders Stadium, marijuana, and much more!

You can find Dwayne’s Article with all 10 ideas he has right here: cardinalnews.org/2022/02/08/10-th…-rural-virginia/