Challenger for the Chair of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, Dwight Williams, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about his thoughts about what the Lynchburg Republicans should do with their primary, would a firehouse primary be his choice, does he think a firehouse primary could even work, would the Committee have time to get a state run primary done if the firehouse primary is unsuccessful, what does he think the LRCC is going to choose at their meeting tonight, and more.