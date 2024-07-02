Dwight Williams Talks About His Run for Chairperson of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee

Dwight Williams, the challenger for the Chair of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about why he has decided to run for the position and challenge Veronica Bratton, how he would get Republicans on City Council to work together, his work with other Republican Committees around the area, does he think that Veronica Bratton has been neutral as the Chairwoman of the LRCC, has he spoken to the five Republican members of Lynchburg City Council, and more.