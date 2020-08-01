EC Glass football coach Jeff Woody stepping down after eight seasons

E. C. Glass High School Head Football Coach Jeff Woody is stepping down from the team after 8 seasons. School officials credited him with elevating the program into a consistent playoff team, including the past season where the Hilltoppers reached the Class 4 State Semifinals. Lynchburg City Schools is beginning a search to replace Woody right away.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg City Schools:

E. C. Glass Announces Head Football Coach Search

E. C. Glass High School Head Football Coach Jeff Woody has announced his decision to step down from the team after 8 seasons.

E. C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup said, “Coach Woody helped elevate our program and built it into a consistent VHSL playoff contender team. He grew fan interest and community support and positively impacted Hilltopper football and our student-athletes in countless ways. We are extremely grateful for his time with us. We are sure to miss him and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

E. C. Glass football has found great success during Coach Woody’s time at the school, most recently competing in the VHSL Class 4 State Semifinal game this past season.

Principal Rose Flaugher said, “Coach Woody has made a difference both on and off the field. He has built this program to be a contender for regional and state play each year and our student-athletes are prepared for life beyond high school. We are incredibly grateful for his dedication and the leadership he has shown while at E.C. Glass High School. He is leaving a legacy he can be proud of and, while we will miss him, we wish both he and his family the very best.”

The new Head Varsity Football Coach position will be posted to the Lynchburg City Schools job website later today at https://lcsedu.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Preference will be given to those with a valid teaching license. Interviews will be held in February.