EC Glass High School moves to remote learning until Tuesday

Today, Lynchburg City Schools received information from E.C. Glass High School that, due to an increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the safest path forward is to temporarily shift to remote learning to prevent further spread. E.C. Glass High School will shift to remote learning for all students.

This decision was not made lightly and we understand that this may be a hardship for some families, however, the health and safety of our students and staff must be taken into account. We have shared our plans with the Virginia Department of Health. We believe this is the right step to take for the health and safety of our students, families, staff, and the community at large at this time.

Beginning Wednesday, January 12, 2022, EC Glass High School will move forward with fully remote teaching and learning. We expect this change to remain in place through Friday, January 14, 2022. There will be no extracurricular activities and athletics during this time. The plan is to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

We continue to follow sound protocols aligned with expert health guidance to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect staff and students’ health. We also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of wearing masks, socially distancing, and regularly washing your hands.

The primary symptoms of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, coughing, and fever or chills. Other symptoms include congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, abdominal pain, body aches, and loss of taste or smell. If your student begins to experience symptoms, please keep them at home, consult a healthcare provider, and notify your student’s school nurse.

Thank you for supporting our LCS mission: Every Child, By Name and By Need, to Graduation!