UPDATE: EC Glass High School lockdown lifted

UPDATE:

A lockdown that lasted much of the afternoon at E. C. Glass High School has been lifted.

School officials say around 1pm, someone called from a non-emergency number about a possible “machine gun” inside the school. As a precaution, Lynchburg Police placed EC Glass on lockdown while they searched each room. So far, they haven’t found anything. Students were dismissed shortly after 4pm.

Police say similar phone calls were received today by other schools in Virginia and many others across the nation have reported similar incidents in recent weeks.

The Lynchburg school superintendent plans a news conference at 5:30.

EARLIER: E. C. Glass High School is on lockdown at this hour over a phone threat earlier today. School officials say someone called from an out-of-state number claiming that there was a gun inside the school. As a precaution, Lynchburg Police placed EC Glass on lockdown while they searched each room. Students went to a fire drill location outside and then were sent back inside. School officials say police aren’t allowing anyone on school grounds but say that students are safe. School officials say students may not be able to dismiss until after 4:00 PM this afternoon and buses will then provide transportation.

Here is the entire news release from EC Glass:

E. C. Glass High School (ECG) may not be able to dismiss until after 4:00 PM this afternoon. This delay is for ALL ECG students. Please do not come to the school at this time, as the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) will not allow anyone on campus until the lockdown is lifted. We want to assure families that our students are safe and that the search of the building is being done out of an abundance of caution. LPD has notified us that no threat has been confirmed at this point. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause. Our ECG staff is working with LPD to check and clear the building.



Earlier today the Lynchburg Police Department received a call from someone with an out-of-state number claiming that there was a gun inside of ECG. As a precaution, LPD placed ECG on lockdown while they searched each room in the school. That is when we communicated with families that we were on lockdown earlier today. As the police were investigating the situation they determined that the safest course of action was to dismiss some students to their fire drill location while they checked and cleared the building. Once those concerns were resolved students were sent back inside. No students will be allowed to leave the building until LPD has approved for us to do so.



As soon as the lockdown is lifted we will notify parents immediately. We will still provide bus transportation for any student who needs it once we receive the all-clear. Once again, please do not attempt to go to ECG until notified to do so, LPD will not allow you on school grounds. Your cooperation will help us resolve this situation much more quickly.



Thank you for your help and patience.