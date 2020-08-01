EC Glass Theatre presents “Singin’ in the Rain” March 17 – 25

The “greatest movie musical of all time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, from the original award-winning screenplay. An American musical romantic comedy about Hollywood in the 1920s, where performers are caught up in the transition from silent films to “talkies”.



E.C. Glass Theatre moves the “rain” to Heritage High School on March 17-18, 23-25 at 7 pm and March 19 at 3 pm. Tickets can be purchased at ECGT.Booktix.com. or available one hour prior to performance. Adult tickets are $12 and seniors and students are $8. Group tickets (10 or more) offered $1.00 discount use Promo Code

“GROUP”.