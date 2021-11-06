Economic officials push for Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Amherst County

The Colonial Downs Group is circulating a petition to bring a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to Amherst County.  The building would have 150 slot machines based on live horse races and slots-like historical horse racing.  It would also have a diner and concert venue.  The Morningline spoke with Victoria Hanson, Amherst County’s economic development director:

She says Rosie’s would create about 100 new jobs and annual tax revenue of $800,000.The measure needs five percent of qualified voters sign the petition, to get on the ballot in November.    