Eddie Garcia Talks His Campaign For US Senate

Eddie Garcia, a Republican vying for the nomination to take on Tim Kaine for a seat in the US Senate joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about why he’s running for office, how he plans to improve the lives of blue collar workers, his thoughts on the foreign aid packages that were just approved and should we continue to fund Ukraine and Israel, what sets him apart from the other candidates running for the Republican nomination, does he support a 15 week nationwide abortion ban, and more.