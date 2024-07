Bedford County Supervisor Edgar Tuck joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about how long Body Camp Elementary School has been closed, the multiple year process of looking for buyers for the property, is Zitel making a proposal to buy the property, has the county given thought to using the property as a community center like the Bedford County Coalition wants, what does Zitel want to do with the site, a reaction to a comment made by Joy Powers on the show yesterday, and more.