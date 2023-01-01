Election Results: Democrats keep Senate, flip House

Virginia Democrats who campaigned on protecting abortion rights have swept this year’s legislative elections, retaking full control of the General Assembly after two years of divided power. Tuesday’s outcome is a sharp loss for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who exerted a great deal of energy, money and political capital on an effort to secure a GOP trifecta. With a full statehouse majority, Democrats will have even greater leeway to thwart Youngkin’s policy agenda, though they will have to work with him to advance their own.

Locally, Republian Mark Peake defeated Donna St. Clair in the 8th Senate District, and Republican Wendell Walker defeated Democrat Jennifer Woofter in the 52nd district.

Republican Tim Griffin won in 53rd district.

Republican Eric Zehr defeated two candidates including incumbent Matt Fariss in the 51st district House of Delegates race.

In local sheriff’s races, Jimmy Ayers won the sheriff’s race in Amherst County in a four-way race. Whit Clark won re-election in Campbell County.

