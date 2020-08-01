Elementary school where boy shot teacher reopens with added security

Summary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher has reopened with stepped-up security and a new administrator. Nervous parents and students expressed optimism Monday as they returned to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Jennifer Roe and her fourth-grade son, Jethro, were among the first to arrive. She said they saw a therapist after the shooting. The school reopened after being closed for more than three weeks following the Jan. 6 shooting. Police have said the boy brought a handgun to school and intentionally shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, as she was teaching her first-grade class. Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home.