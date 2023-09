Emily Foster, a Parent of a child at T.C. Miller Elementary School, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the Lynchburg Finance and Facilities Committee’s Resolution they are going to present to the Lynchburg City School Board which includes closing T.C. Miller and Dearington Elementary Schools, why she’s against it, has T.C. Miller’s Hybrid School structure hurt them, encouraging people to go to the upcoming School Board meeting, and more.