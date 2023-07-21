End of Summer Expo is Saturday at Point of Honor

The group Lynchburg Peacemakers is holding an End of Summer Expo on Saturday at Point of Honor. It’s a fundraiser for the Peacemakers, who came to Lynchburg late last year to help prevent violence in crime-plagued neighborhoods. Founder Shawne Hunter says they’re starting neighborhood watches and installing outdoor cameras along Floyd Street, and Pierce Street will be next:

The End of Summer Expo features vendors, games, food, and music by Tony Camm and the Funkadelic. It’s Saturday from 3 to 7pm at Point of Honor.

Here’s more information:

End of Summer Cook Off & Fundraising EXPO Presented by Lynchburg Peacemakers

(Lynchburg, VA – July 21, 2023) – On Saturday, July 29 from 3 p.m. -7 p.m., an End of Summer Cook Off & Fundraising EXPO by Lynchburg Peacemakers is scheduled at Point of Honor to connect with, inform, serve, and bring peace to our community.

Peacemakers, Inc. is an anti-violence nonprofit and are inviting all anchoring institutions, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, local artisans, craft vendors, for-profit partners, houses of worship, community enthusiasts, and neighbors from every LYH zip code to the lovely and historic venue to collide in harmony under one roof for an unforgettable evening of peace.

Founder and President, Shawn Hunter, invites all. “We are going to change the trajectory of the neighborhood by focusing on building real, true relationships within our community. If you know better, you do better. We need to come together, talk, and listen to one another. This event reflects a reconnection that is desperately needed in Lynchburg.”.

Master of funk, ToNY CaMM and his psychedelic ensemble will be the EXPO’s first ever headliner. CaMM says, “ToNY CaMM & The FUNK Allstars are proud to be in partnership with Peacemakers-Lynchburg in this event that will bring unity to our community and showcase a stellar lineup of local talent. So happy to help bring #harmonytothehills and fortify our band’s message of #OneRhythmOneNation.”.

All evening long, the entertainment will be pumping between performances by an all local line up including Midnight Radio, T.Hall-The-Artist, Wordsmith, Angelina Dawn, Creative Citizens from The Listening Inc., Najee Koncept, Verified Youngin, Alicia Renee, and Kenny Lee 919. As CO, Director of Outreach & Operations for The Listening Inc., Angelina Dawn says this about the EXPO, “I truly believe that healing happens in communion. This is a great opportunity for our community to come together peacefully for some fun, empowerment, and encouragement.”.

When it comes to culinary arts, there is no one better to present them in style and under pressure than local chef, Kevin “KB” M. Brooks II AKA Felonious Chef, who says, “Food is an affordable luxury; we should all be able to experience simple elegance.”. He will be entertaining and educating the crowd, cooking an all-you-can-eat ‘Chopped’ style menu from 4-6pm. Three Roads Brewery will be nearby to supply a Biergarten, serving Ballad Brewing and Three Roads Brewing beer for all age-appropriate consumers, and The Foam Party Guy will supply nonstop fun for EXPO attendees of all ages! Andrew Riscart will be providing an inclusive art area for guests to create with and learn from his talents.

Local vendors will be showcasing all that our city has to offer while guests explore the grounds of the historic Point of Honor. Attendees will be lost in the sauce while sampling, snacking, and shopping at pop ups like, Moon Tea, Pradasi Designs, Roads to Recovery, Chilly’s On Da Block, Central Virginia Regional Rescue, Greater Lynchburg Transit Company, local artisans and more! Come learn, socialize, explore, catch a visit from the Lynchburg Fire Department’s big red engine and hear the Commonwealth Attorney, Bethany Harrison address the crowd.

This event would not be possible without the support of community pillars such as Roads to Recovery, Greater Lynchburg Transit Company, Diamond Hill Baptist Church, The Listening, Inc., Brown’s Heating & Air, Soundz, Hope 4 The Future, Kroger on Wards Road, Grand Home Furnishings, Job Corps, Faith City Church, TheMikeShow & Radio434, Cotton Connections, Delegate Wendell Walker, Building Bridges Productions, Inc., and countless others. Event organizer, Sarah Blankenship, is overjoyed by how many community members banded together to make this event happen. “In just under a month, we put together the event of the summer because people align with the cause which is peace. We all want peace in our city.”.

Come one, come all! Harmony in the seven hills starts with intentional acts by all of us and the first step of many can be done on a grassy dance floor, side by side with your LYH neighbor, Saturday, July 29th from 3-7pm at 112 Cabell St., LYH. $15 for adults, $10 for children 10 and under; no pets or coolers, please. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and cash for entry, raffles and vendors. Your entry pass will include live entertainment, food, drink, a door prize ticket, family friendly activities, and so much more!

Be there or be square!