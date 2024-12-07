End The Week on a High Note with The Sportsline!

Rich Roth and Dennis Carter are here to help you relax, unwind, and end your week with some Wimbledon, Paul Skenes, No Hitters, and more!



They are joined by Doug Rice from Performance Racing Network to talk about the upcoming NASCAR race at Pocono, the race to the Playoffs, and more.



Nick Pierce from Liberty University Athletics also hops on the show to talk about Scott Jackson stepping down as Head Coach of Flames Baseball to become an Assistant at UNC.



Rich and Dennis are joined by Sportsline Historian, Wes May, to take a trip down memory lane and open up the archives, and of course, a Friday show would not be complete without Last Call!