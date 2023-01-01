Endstation Theatre presents “T-Room, the Musical” June 21 – July 2

A downtown Lynchburg landmark is the focus of the latest production by Endstation Theatre. “T-Room, the Musical” is an original play about the Texas Inn, which has been around almost 90 years serving hot dogs and cheesy westerns. Executive Director Patrick Earl says the musical celebrates how the T-Room has become a meeting place for all walks of life:

T-Room The Musical opens June 21st and runs weekends through July 2nd at the Thoresen Theater, at Randolph College. You can find out more at endstationtheatre.org.

