HOME writer Kendall Livick dropped by The HOME Show studio to talk about part two of the “Enneagrams meets design” series in HOME magazine. In this installment Trish, Kira, Ashley and Kendall take a closer look at enneagram numbers 4, 5 and 6 and how those personality types may choose to design a space

Referenced article: https://www.cvhomemag.com/enneagram-meets-design-part-2/