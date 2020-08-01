Eric Kolenich of the Richmond Times Dispatch joins the Sportsline.

Higher Education Reporter for the Richmond Times Dispatch, Eric Kolenich, joins the Sportsline to talk about the tragedy at the University of Virginia. Kolenich talks about how the press conference between Jim Ryan and Tim Longo filled in the picture. Kolenich talks about the 5 people involved in the shooting, 3 fatally shot, 1 in critical condition with no update, and 1 in stable. Kolenich also explains how the students who were outside of their dorms/ apartments spent the night inside the libraries and classrooms. Plus, talks the red flags that were present beforehand in both UVA and VT shootings.