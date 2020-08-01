Fallen Bridgewater College officers to receive final ride home along I-81; murder suspect arraigned

Law enforcement from around Virginia plan a procession today to accompany the bodies of two Bridgewater College officers who were shot and killed Tuesday. The officers’ bodies were taken to Roanoke for an autopsy; today at 2pm, a law enforcement procession will return Police Officer John E. Painter and Campus Safety Officer “JJ” Jefferson from Roanoke to Bridgewater along Interstate 81.

Meanwhile, the former Bridgewater College student accused of killing them was arraigned on murder charges yesterday. His court-appointed attorney has asked for a mental evaluation for 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell.