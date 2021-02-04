“Fallen Heroes Memorial” visits Monument Terrace

Veterans who gather at Monument Terrace for support the troops rallies each Friday are welcoming a special exhibit this week: The Fallen Heroes Memorial is made of more than 7-thousand dog tags that are assembled in the shape of an American Flag. The dog tags have all the names of those who have fallen in the War on Terror. The memorial is sponsored by Veterans & Athletes United (VAU ) which helps disabled veterans. It was founded by Lynchburg native and army veteran James Howard, who spoke with the Morningline today:

An opening ceremony is today at 12:30 and the memorial will be on display 24/7 at Monument Terrace through April 9th.