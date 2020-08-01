Falwell drops defamation lawsuit against Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a defamation lawsuit against his former employer, Liberty University. The News & Advance of Lynchburg reported Thursday that a judge granted a motion this week to nonsuit the case, which leaves open the possibility of Falwell refiling a similar one later. Falwell told the newspaper in a statement that he’s taking a “time out” from his litigation but will keep all options on the table for “an appropriate resolution.” Liberty said in a statement that Falwell’s “unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration” from the school.

Here is the official response from Liberty University:

Lynchburg, VA — Liberty University announces that Jerry Falwell, who resigned as President of the University in August, has dismissed his lawsuit against Liberty.

Falwell’s unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration from Liberty. The University’s administration and Board of Trustees are pleased that Falwell has dropped his lawsuit and look forward to pressing onward with the work of Liberty’s President and Chancellor Search Committee to find the new leadership to succeed Falwell.