Lynchburg police say they don’t believe Monday afternoon’s homicide at the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue was a hate-crime. The victim, 23-year-old Erica Jade Boykin, was a transgender man. Police say they’re investigating it as a possible domestic incident. The homicide marrks Lynchburg’s seventh of the year. Journalist Andre Whitehead joined the Morningline with more details, including a baby at the scene, and how the community should respond: