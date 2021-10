The FBI is offering a 10-thousand dollar reward to help solve the murder of Samantha Robinson. The 28-year-old Lynchburg woman was killed by a stray bullet as she drove down 12th Street in January. Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says they need the public’s help:

Here’s FBI Special Agent Stanley Meador:

Police have interviewed four teenagers in connection with the case but haven’t placed any charges at this time as they continue to appeal to the public for information.