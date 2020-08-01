Female inmate dies at Amherst County Adult Detention Center

An inmate at the at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center was found dead early yesterday morning. Authorities say Terri Melony Thomas, was found unresponsive in her cell during a security check. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority are conducting a joint investigation into the incident. Thomas was being held on a violation of protective order.

Here is the entire news release from Blue Ridge Regional Jail:

For Immediate Release: In Custody Death – Amherst County Adult Detention Center

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at approximately 3:49 AM, Terri Melony Thomas, an inmate at

Amherst County Adult Detention Center, was found unresponsive in her cell while jail staff was

conducting periodic routine housing security rounds. Officers and medical staff responded to her

location, began performing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and utilized an Automated External

Defibrillator (AED) until Amherst County Public Safety personnel arrived. She was pronounced dead by

EMS at 4:52 AM. The preliminary investigation indicates that BRRJA Jail and medical staff responded

appropriately to the incident.

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority are conducting a joint

investigation into the incident. Thomas was being held on a violation of protective order.