Field of Honor local recognizes Purple Heart veterans

The Forest Rotary’s 5th annual Field of Honor is on display along Graves Mill Road. 1000 American flags are waving as a tribute to our past and present American heroes. A group of 75 flags represents local Purple Heart veterans who were killed or wounded in combat. One of them is Gary Witt, who received two Purple Hearts after being injured in Vietnam:

The Field is FREE and open 24/7 but a special time to visit is 7pm each night for the playing of Taps.

For more information on the Field of Honor, visit forest rotary.com.