The Forest Rotary’s 4th annual Field of Honor runs now through September 17th. 1000 flags wave along Graves Mill Road in front of Automated Conveyer Systems on as a tribute to our past and present American Heroes.

WLNI’s special coverage includes a LIVE broadcast Friday, September 10th featuring interviews with heroes and memories of 9/11.

Grab your lawn chair and come out to field Saturday morning for a September 11th 20th anniversary observance at 8:30, featuring special music, speakers, and a flyover by World War II vintage aircraft in the Missing Man formation.

The Field also displays 13 flags honoring U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan last month.

The field is open 24/7 and there’s no admission charge.

Find out more at Forest Rotary.com