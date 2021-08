The 4th annual Field of Honor will return to Graves Mill Road September 4th – 18th. The field will feature 1000 American flags to honor active military members, veterans, law enforcement personnel, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers. If you’d like to sponsor a flag in honor of your hero, visit forestrotary.com. Gary Hostutler with the Forest Rotary joined the Morningline to discuss the event’s history and meaning.