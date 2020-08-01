Final body recovered from vehicle swept away in Nelson County

A State Police dive team has recovered the final body that was missing in the Rockfish River in Nelson County after an SUV was swept away in late December. The dive team has been returning every week to the river to search. They had already recovered the bodies of four people who were in the vehicle, including two teenagers, an 11-year-old boy and their foster parent. The body found this morning is believed to be that of a 12-year-old boy. It’s been taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

Here is more from Virginia State Police:

On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at approximately 9:50 a.m., Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers located the last missing body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The SRT has returned every week to the Rockfish River to search for the missing individuals since the vehicle they were riding in was swept away by rushing floodwaters in December.

The body recovered this morning will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

This concludes the SRT divers’ search efforts.

At 11:41 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. A 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current. The crossing is on private property.



The bodies of Christopher W. Doss, 17, of Arrington, Va., and an 11-year-old male were located on the riverbank.



Once the Toyota was retrieved from the river, troopers recovered the body of Pharoh M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, Va., from inside the vehicle.

After multiple searches of the Rockfish River, the VSP SRT located the body of Myson Sylvestre, 18, of Arrington, Va. on Jan. 27, 2023.



None of the individuals were related.