Fire damages downtown Bedford businesses

From the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office: On January 27th at around 10:45 a.m. Bedford Communications received multiple 911 calls that reported a commercial structure on fire in the 100 block of South Bridge Street in the Town of Bedford. Bedford Communications alerted the Bedford Fire Department, Forest Fire Department, Moneta Fire Department, Bedford County Fire and Rescue Medic 14-6, Ambulance 14, County 10 and the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Bedford Fire Department was in the area and arrived during the initial dispatch and reported heavy fire showing from the business. Crews were able to bring the bulk of the fire under control around 11:45 a.m. and were then able to gain access to and extinguish the rest of the fire around 1:00 p.m. During firefighting efforts the building connected to the fire building did sustain some damage but is still habitable. Bedford Fire Department conducted a fire watch throughout the night, checking on the property every couple hours.

The fire has been ruled accidental by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office after an extensive investigation. It was found that an LP Gas appliance malfunctioned and fire spread quickly to a window casing. Due to the malfunction, the fire was fed by the LP Gas and grew rapidly spreading throughout the building.