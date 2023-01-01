Two people injured in fire at James Crossing Apartments in Lynchburg

Two people were injured in a fire at James Crossing apartments on Greenfield Drive yesterday afternoon. Firefighters found flames coming from the first floor of the three-story building. They had to use a ladder truck and step ladder to rescue at least four residents who were trapped on the upper floors. Fire officials are working with the apartment complex management to help residents who were displaced. The cause is under investigation by the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office.

Here is more information from the Lynchburg Fire Department:

For Immediate Release: Two-Alarm Fire Damages Apartment Building in James Crossing, Two Injured

A two-alarm fire heavily damaged an apartment building at 836 Greenfield Drive this afternoon, sending two residents to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m., and the first crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the three-story building. Because they could not escape through the stairwell, several residents were trapped on the upper floors and firefighters used the ladder truck and step ladders to rescue at least four people from upstairs apartments. Two of those were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital – there is no further word on their conditions. The situation was brought under control in about an hour. No firefighters were injured during the operations.

More than two dozen pieces of apparatus and more than three dozen fire personnel responded to the scene. Thanks to mutual aid agreements with surrounding counties, fire crews from Forest V.F.D., Monelison V.F.D. and Brookville-Timberlake V.F.D. as well as Campbell County Rescue provided assistance on the scene and by filling City fire stations while Lynchburg crews were occupied on scene. The Fire Department’s restoration officer is working with the apartment complex management on assisting those residents who have been displaced by the fire. The cause is under investigation by the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office.