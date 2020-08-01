Fire officials release causes of two Sunday blazes

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office investigated two structure fires on Sunday. At Fort Avenue, a fire in a bathroom trash can was determined to be the source. On Lakeside Drive, combustible materials placed near a space heater caught fire and spread through the rest of the trailer.

At 11:10 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called for a reported structure fire at 3710 Fort Avenue at the Holland House Apartments. The first to arrive found heavy smoke coming from the three-story, wood-frame building, and an interior attack was immediately started. They found a fire in the bathroom area of one of the units, and several other apartments had filled with smoke. Three residents of the apartments were already outside when crews arrived – two of them were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, the third refused transportation and was treated at the scene. None of the injuries are believed to be serious. A fourth, elderly resident could not be evacuated from his apartment, so firefighters stayed with him until the blaze was extinguished and the building cleared of smoke. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but it is believed to be accidental. Crews spent about two hours on the scene.

A second fire was reported at 2331 Lakeside Drive at the Colonial Mobile Home Park around 1:30 p.m. The first arriving firefighters found a mobile home at Lot 6 heavily involved in fire. The resident of the trailer was already outside and was not injured. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control fairly quickly, but the trailer was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s believed to have started near a space heater.

With the advent of colder weather, fire officials would like to remind all residents to exercise caution with all of their heating sources – don’t overload electrical circuits, keep flammable materials away from space heaters and only use appliances that automatically shut off if they are tipped over. It’s also a good time to check to make sure you have smoke detectors installed in your home and they are working properly.