“Fireworks on the Riverfront” in downtown Lynchburg June 30th

“Fireworks On The Riverfront” Returns This Friday

Tuesday, June 27, 2023: Lynchburg, Virginia— Downtown Lynchburg Association is hosting “Fireworks on the Riverfront” on Friday, June 30, for the third consecutive year. The display will begin just after dark, approximately 9:15pm, and visitors are encouraged to arrive anytime after 6pm to enjoy music, food, and activities for the whole family. Visitors can expect this year’s display to be bigger and higher than before, and should plan to bring a picnic, chairs, and blankets.

Leading up to the fireworks display, attendees are invited to enjoy refreshments provided by Nomad Coffee Co., Slice Versa, Batter Bar, Downtown Cairo, Gracie Rae Pops, and Holy Heaven Cookie Co. The Water Dog and the Depot Grille will also offer takeout specials for the event, along with The Water Dog’s beer garden – complete with live music. Activities for the whole family include the Academy Center of the Arts Art Bus, Balloon Dude Travis, the Riverfront Park Splash Pad, and the Bee Line Towing Crane Swing.

“We are thrilled to bring back this popular event, and to invite everyone to join us in Riverfront Park,” said Ashley Kershner, Executive Director of Downtown Lynchburg Association. “We hope that our community will come out and explore all that Downtown Lynchburg has to offer as we kick off Fourth of July weekend!”

This free public event is provided to the Lynchburg community with support from BWX Technologies, Genworth Financial, First National Bank, Gentry Locke Attorneys, Freedom First Credit Union, and the City of Lynchburg, along with our media partners ABC-13, iHeartMedia WYYD & WJJS, and KD Country & The Groove.

“We are excited to join the greater Lynchburg community and the Downtown Lynchburg Association again this year to support the Fireworks on the Riverfront celebration,” said Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer. “Lynchburg is home to BWXT, and we are proud to support bringing our friends and neighbors together to enjoy this event and all the other exciting attractions that downtown has to offer.”

Attendees can visit DowntownLynchburg.com/Fireworks for event information including parking, frequently asked questions, a list of vendors, and more. Stay updated on the day-of details at Instagram.com/downtownlynchburg or on our Facebook event page at facebook.com/downtownlynchburg.