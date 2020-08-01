First Annual MLK Jr. Celebration and Walk for Unity Feb. 19

The Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative, the Lynchburg Chapter of the NAACP, the City of Lynchburg, and local partners will hold the First Annual MLK Jr. Celebration and Walk for Unity on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The walk will begin at the Public Works Complex at 1700 Memorial Avenue and will end at 5th and Federal Streets. The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with registration and guest speakers, followed by the walk beginning at 11 a.m. with activity stations, a youth history hunt with door prizes and giveaways, free refreshments, and a meet and greet with local athletes.

The event is free and open to the community. Along the walk, there will be booths with information and community resources. Following the walk, a raffle for history hunt participants will include prizes such as bikes, iPads, and more.

The walk is one-way. Parking is available at 351 Court Street and GLTC buses will shuttle participants to the start of the walk. Additional parking may be available in other free lots near Fifth Street.



What: First Annual MLK Jr. Celebration and Walk for Unity

When: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (Walk begins at 11 a.m.)

Where: Begin at 1700 Memorial Avenue and end at 5th and Federal Streets



For more information, or to schedule and interview with one of the organizers, please contact: