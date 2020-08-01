FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: RIVERSIDE PARK LIGHTS UP FOR THE 7TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS



The seventh annual Celebration of Lights, hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, will open on December 2, 2022 and run nightly, from 5:00pm–10:00pm, until January 1, 2023. Join us as we light up Riverside Park! This FREE, family-friendly, drive-through attraction includes holiday-themed light displays.

Special event nights include Grand Illumination Pedestrian Night on December 2 for participants to stroll through the lit Riverside Park, and Carriage Ride Nights on December 8 & 9. The carriage rides, from Lexington Carriage Company, are $48.00 per group of 6. Children 3 and under, who can ride in a lap, are FREE.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Rides are purchased by timeslot. Each timeslot is 30 minutes, ranging from 5:30pm–9:30pm. Only one person from the group needs to register. Advanced registration required for Carriage Rides is HIGHLY recommended. Registration open until 12/7 or until sold out. Walk ups are limited, if available, and would be cash only. Vehicles are NOT permitted during special event nights.

To register for carriage rides, or for more information, visit www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/celebration-of-lights/.

